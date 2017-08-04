Solo skipper rescued after yacht runs aground at Bognor Regis

A man has been rescued after his yacht suffered engine failure and ran aground on rocks off Bognor Regis

A solo skipper has been treated for mild hypothermia after his yacht suffered engine failure and ran aground on rocks off Bognor Regis.

The public are being urged by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) to stay away from the 32-foot vessel until it is salvaged.

The incident happened on Wednesday night (2 August).

Volunteers from HM Coastguard Littlehampton, Selsey Coastguard Rescue Team, Selsey Lifeboat Station and RNLI Littlehampton Lifeboat all attended the scene at Bognor Regis.

A spokesman for the MCA said due to the combination of the “vessel’s precarious situation, the tide state, and prevailing weather conditions” neither of the two lifeboats could safely get close enough to the vessel to attach a line, or, remove the skipper.

“Littlehampton Coastguard carried out a technical water rescue which involved three Coastguard Rescue Officers wading out to the vessel to rescue the lone sailor, an elderly gentleman who was starting to suffer from mild hypothermia.”

Continued below…



“He was accompanied safely to shore, where he was treated by the South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust and later transferred to hospital,” explained the spokesman.

The yacht was secured by the Selsey and Littlehampton Coastguard Rescue Team before they were stood at 4am.

“The Master of the vessel is arranging salvage and until the vessel is clear of its position, we are urging the public to keep at a safe distance from the yacht,” stressed the MCA spokesman.