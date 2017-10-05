The Cruising Association welcomes its 6,000 member

The Cruising Association signed up its 6,000th member at this year's Southampton Boat Show
The Cruising Association is celebrating welcoming its 6,000th member.
A couple signed up at this year Southampton Boat Show and received a surprise bottle of champagne. They joined the 130 others who became members at the show as well as the thousands sailing local rivers and estuaries as well as across Biscay, in the Baltic, down to the Med and Blue Water.
Continues below…
The hotel that looks like a ship: Southampton Harbour Hotel & Spa opens its doors
The £25 million Southampton Harbour Hotel & Spa officially opens today. It is part of MDL Marinas' £3.5 million transformation…
Southampton Boat Show 2017: YBW meets Sunseeker International CEO Phil Popham
YBW caught up with Sunseeker International CEO Phil Popham at the Southampton Boat Show where the luxury yacht brand launched…
Southampton Boat Show: Spirit Yachts unveils full designs of 34m wooden superyacht, Spirit 111’
Spirit Yachts has showcased the design of their biggest single-masted wooden yacht to date - the Spirit 111’. One of…
New bespoke lodges to open at MDL Marinas’ Woolverstone Park
10 lodges will open this autumn at MDL Marinas' Woolverstone Park near Ipswich and promise a taste of the outdoors…
According to the Cruising Association, it is now the biggest UK member association looking after cruising people, overtaking the Royal Naval Sailing Association (RNSA), cruising club, last year.
The Cruising association has plenty of cruising information on its website – 16,000 pages in fact – and runs regular competitions where its members can win prizes. One of these competitions, where the winner could win a set of standing rigging worth £3,000, was launched at this year’s Southampton Boat Show.
A spokesperson for the Cruising Association comments: ‘This year’s SBS has been the best yet in the 40 years the CA has taken a stand.’