Top 12 most popular videos of 2017

From yacht explosions and unmanned drone boat tests to speedboats hurtling through the air and daring rescues in gale-force storms, these videos rocked our world in 2017

January

Video: US Navy sea trials new anti-submarine drone vessel

The US Navy filmed its speed test of its prototype for a fleet of unmanned drone ships. The Anti-Submarine Warfare Continuous Trail Unmanned Vessel is around 132ft-long and clocked 27 knots.

February

Video: Behind-the-scenes build video of Sailing Yacht A

Doyle Sailmakers released footage revealing for the first time how the sails of Sailing Yacht A were made.

Built for the the Russian billionaire, Andrey Melnichenko, the sail-assisted superyacht measures almost 143 metres (468-ft) and has a gross tonnage of about 12,600 GT.

March

Video: Synchronised superyachts at Pendennis

Pendennis Shipyard in Falmouth, Cornwall, released a fascinating time-lapse video showing some of its superyachts manouvering in and out of its yard.

April

Video: The world’s latest water toys and inventions

From electric bicycle boats to amphibious caravans, watch some of the wackiest ways people are getting out on the water.

May

Video: Boating hacks to make you a better boater

From winterising tips to the ultimate guide to the knots you need to know, these videos were packed to the rafters with helpful advice.

June

Video: On board with the America’s Cup teams

The moments the teams push themselves to the limit as they comptete to win the America’s Cup. From collissions and capsizings to incredible cats that fly across the water at well over 40 knots – the on board footage is compulsive viewing.

July

Video: 15 firefighters injured in yacht explosion

A motor boat exploded in Minden, Germany, injuring 15 firefighters and one policeman. The yacht exploded in the port of Minden, a German town in the north-east of North Rhine Westphalia.

August

Video: Coastguard winchman battered by waves during daring rescue

Dramatic footage shows UK Coastguard winchman clinging to rocks in rough seas as he attempts to save three people in Cornwall.

September

Video: How to prep your boat for a hurricane

Hurricanes may be thankfully infrequent in the UK, but these tips will ensure your boat is protected from extreme weather.

October

Video: Newquay Coastguard flies through dense fog to complete 600th mission

The crew of the Newquay Coastguard helicopter have completed their 600th search and rescue mission. The footage shows the helicopter rescue in dense fog.

November

Video: Speedboat hurtles through the air in World Championship crash

Speedboat crashes into another vessel and is sent flying through the air during Key West World Championship race.

December

Video: The Great Barrier Reef’s coral spawning captured on film

Rare spectacle captured on film; underwater cinematographer Stuart Ireland captured coral spawning in The Great Barrier Reef.

