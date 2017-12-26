Top 12 most popular videos of 2017

From yacht explosions and unmanned drone boat tests to speedboats hurtling through the air and daring rescues in gale-force storms, these videos rocked our world in 2017
January
Video: US Navy sea trials new anti-submarine drone vessel
The US Navy filmed its speed test of its prototype for a fleet of unmanned drone ships. The Anti-Submarine Warfare Continuous Trail Unmanned Vessel is around 132ft-long and clocked 27 knots.
February
Video: Behind-the-scenes build video of Sailing Yacht A
Doyle Sailmakers released footage revealing for the first time how the sails of Sailing Yacht A were made.
Built for the the Russian billionaire, Andrey Melnichenko, the sail-assisted superyacht measures almost 143 metres (468-ft) and has a gross tonnage of about 12,600 GT.
March
Video: Synchronised superyachts at Pendennis
Pendennis Shipyard in Falmouth, Cornwall, released a fascinating time-lapse video showing some of its superyachts manouvering in and out of its yard.
April
Video: The world’s latest water toys and inventions
From electric bicycle boats to amphibious caravans, watch some of the wackiest ways people are getting out on the water.
May
Video: Boating hacks to make you a better boater
From winterising tips to the ultimate guide to the knots you need to know, these videos were packed to the rafters with helpful advice.
June
Video: On board with the America’s Cup teams
The moments the teams push themselves to the limit as they comptete to win the America’s Cup. From collissions and capsizings to incredible cats that fly across the water at well over 40 knots – the on board footage is compulsive viewing.
July
Video: 15 firefighters injured in yacht explosion
A motor boat exploded in Minden, Germany, injuring 15 firefighters and one policeman. The yacht exploded in the port of Minden, a German town in the north-east of North Rhine Westphalia.
August
Video: Coastguard winchman battered by waves during daring rescue
Dramatic footage shows UK Coastguard winchman clinging to rocks in rough seas as he attempts to save three people in Cornwall.
September
Video: How to prep your boat for a hurricane
Hurricanes may be thankfully infrequent in the UK, but these tips will ensure your boat is protected from extreme weather.
October
Video: Newquay Coastguard flies through dense fog to complete 600th mission
The crew of the Newquay Coastguard helicopter have completed their 600th search and rescue mission. The footage shows the helicopter rescue in dense fog.
November
Video: Speedboat hurtles through the air in World Championship crash
Speedboat crashes into another vessel and is sent flying through the air during Key West World Championship race.
December
Video: The Great Barrier Reef’s coral spawning captured on film
Rare spectacle captured on film; underwater cinematographer Stuart Ireland captured coral spawning in The Great Barrier Reef.
