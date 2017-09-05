Toy pirate ship sails from Scotland to Scandinavia

Ollie and Harry Ferguson launched their Playmobil pirate ship from Peterhead in Scotland earlier this year. It has now reached the shores of Denmark, Sweden and Norway

A toy pirate ship, which has voyaged from Scotland to Denmark, Sweden and Norway, is now being prepared for an even bigger voyage – the Atlantic Ocean.

Ollie and Harry Ferguson, aged 8 and 5, launched their Playmobil pirate ship from Peterhead in Aberdeenshire earlier this year.

Since May, the plastic miniature ship has reached the shores of Denmark, Sweden and Norway, with locals sending back pictures and messages to the brothers at every stage of the vessel’s voyage.

Now the little ship, called Adventure, is getting a helping hand from the Norwegian sail training ship, the Christian Radich.

Its captain has offered to take the pirate ship on a journey of a lifetime – carrying it onboard to Cape Verde, where the toy ship will be relaunched into the Atlantic Ocean to continue its voyage towards the Americas, and the Southern Atlantic.

The voyage of the Adventure can be following via the family’s The Days Are Just Packed Facebook page.

Continues below…

Speaking to The National, the boys’ father, MacNeill Ferguson said the pirate ship has caused a stir wherever it has been found.

“Everyone that has picked it up has been really kind and sent us photos and looked after it. People are really getting into the spirit of it,” he said.

“The boys have enjoyed it and every time we get a message telling us where it has landed we get on the computer and work out where it went, so they are tracking its progress on the map and it gives them an understanding of how big the world is,” he added.

The pirate ship had to undergo extensive modifications – including filling it with polystyrene to help it stay afloat – before it was ready to be launched into the North Sea.

Sea trials were even conducted in the boys’ local swimming pool.

The pirate ship carries a message asking anyone who finds it to send the boys a picture of it and then relaunch it back into the sea.

“I was over the moon when it made a beeline for Scandinavia,” said Ferguson.

“It reached Denmark and then Sweden, where it was picked up by a lady who was sailing her own boat and found it in a tree. She was really kind and remade its sails,” he continued.

“Then it was picked up by a Norwegian conservation vessel – they got in touch with some beautiful photos,” he added.