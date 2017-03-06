Video: Two luxury yachts sink after storm in Port d’Andratx, Mallorca

The superyacht Paradise is reported to have sunk in Port d'Andratx, Mallorca in strong gales and large swells. Another yacht also fell victim to the weather

Two luxury yachts have sunk after a storm hit Port d’Andratx in Mallorca over the weekend.

The local publication, Diario De Mallorca, is reporting that strong winds and swell caused the 34-metre Paradise and another smaller, unnamed yacht to repeatedly hit the side of the dock.

The hulls of both boats suffered major damage and they began sinking.

Troops were drafted in to try and prevent the vessels from sinking completely. Officers from the local Police Andratx were also brought in.

The incident took place on Saturday morning.

Paradise was built in 2003 by Ferretti Group’s Custom Line division.

It has a composite hull and superstructure, and is powered by twin MTU 2775 hp engines.

At the time of the incident, the superyacht was up for sale with an asking price of €3,400,000.

