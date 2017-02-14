Video: Isle of Man ferry – Ben-my-Chree – slams into pier

The Ben-my-Chree Isle of Man ferry is now back in service after it smashed into the King Edward Pier at Douglas Harbour on Sunday. Watch the moment of impact here

Strong winds are being blamed for sending the Isle of Man ferry, Ben-my-Chree, into the King Edward Pier as it docked at Douglas Harbour on 12 February 2017.

The moment was captured by a member of the public and has since been shared on social media.

The video shows the ferry hitting the pier, destroying the barrier.

Earlier it had left Twelve Quays terminal at Birkenhead before docking at Douglas Harbour.

The Isle of Man ferry was suppose to continue to Heysham in Lancashire, but this sailing was cancelled after the accident..

Ben-my-Chree is already back in service following an underwater inspection and approval of repairs by IOM Ship Registry surveyors.

In a statement released on 12 February, 2017, the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company blamed “significantly stronger than forecast easterly winds” for the accident.

“On arrival in Douglas Harbour this evening the Ben-my-Chree encountered significantly stronger than forecast easterly winds and the vessel made contact with the King Edward Pier” it said.

“Engineers will work through the night to assess any damage and a diving inspection will be arranged during daylight hours.”.

“Once the wind had dropped Ben-my-Chree was able to safely berth alongside the King Edward Pier. There are no reported injuries to passengers or crew” said the statement.

Some services had to be cancelled as a result of the accident.

Isle of Man Steam Packet Company’s chief executive, Mark Woodward, commented: “We apologise to our passengers whose travel plans have been disrupted as a result of this unfortunate incident. We will do all we can to minimise the disruption and to get services back to normal as soon as possible.”.

On its website, the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company states that it is the oldest continually operating passenger shipping company in the world, having began operations in 1830.

It runs regular service from the Isle of Man to Heysham, Liverpool, Birkenhead, Belfast and Dublin.