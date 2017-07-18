Watch: world’s first self-fuelling boat – Energy Observer – starts six year world tour

Energy Observer has just left Paris as it continues its global tour. The former race boat is the first in the world capable of producing hydrogen from seawater

Energy Observer – the world’s first self-fuelling boat – has left Paris as it continues a six year world tour.

The 30.5-metre former racing catamaran is equipped with 120 square metres of solar panels and two vertical axis wind turbines which powers two electric motors. These are used to power electrolyses which produce hydrogen from sea water.

The crew can also use a kite sail to power the vessel.

During the day, Energy Observer will rely on sun and wind energy, while at night, it will switch to hydrogen.

The €5 million boat is being captained by former offshore racer Victorien Erussarda. He will be helming the ship along with naval explorer and Energy Observer’s expedition leader, Jérome Delafosse.

A team of around 50 naval architects, designers and engineers converted the boat before it was officially launched from its home port of Saint-Malo in June.

It is completing a Tour de France before it visits ports around the world – stops in France include Paris, Boulogne-sur-mer, Nantes and Bordeaux which will allow the crew to test all of the boat’s systems.

In total, it will visit 101 locations.

Expedition leader, Jérôme Delafosse, said: “Paris, the city of light, was the first of 101 Energy Observer stops. It was at the foot of the Eiffel Tower that we launched this formidable Odyssey for the future that will lead us to meet all those who innovate for the planet.”

“We are proud of the incredible hospitality of the public, businesses and decision-makers, they are the first members of our community, the pioneers of a cleaner future,” he explained.