British Marine appoints new CEO

British Marine has appointed a new CEO following the departure of Howard Pridding at the end of June

British Marine has announced the appointment of its new CEO.

Ms Lesley Robinson is British Marine’s new Chief Executive Officer and will take up the position on 16 July 2018.

Ms Robinson, a qualified accountant, with financial, commercial and general management roles, has a wealth of experience as a CEO both nationally and internationally in numerous public, non-marine as well as leisure marine sectors.

Her early career has included executive positions of Managing Director, COO and Finance Director of numerous companies as well as various Non-Exec Director roles. Prior to being appointed British Marine CEO, she held a position at MDL Marinas as Director at the Money Advice Service.

Lesley, commented upon being appointed CEO: “I am excited to be taking on this new role and look forward to working for and with British Marine members to help secure a healthy future for our marine industry.”

Continues below…

Greg Munford, Acting President at British Marine, said: “I am delighted that British Marine has managed to attract a proven senior executive to the post of CEO. I am looking forward to working with Lesley and the Non-Executive Board during the next 12 months as President.”

David Pougher, Interim Managing Director at British Marine, added: “Lesley has the varied and extensive skill set that is needed to lead and guide British Marine forward through its continued navigation of change. I am extremely pleased that we were able to act swiftly in identifying what is required and to appoint someone who can clearly illustrate their capabilities through previous, successful roles. I am also confident that she has what is required and will deliver the drive, commitment and passion to take British Marine further in offering unique and fulfilling solutions, support and satisfaction for our members, staff and partners.”