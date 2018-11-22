Canal and River Trust and Drifters Waterway Holidays to offer people the chance to try boating for free

People will be able to try canal boating for free in England and Wales on 7 April 2019

People can get the chance of trying boating for free next April

On Sunday 7 April 2019, Drifters Waterway Holidays and the Canal & River Trust will offer taster sessions at 19 locations across England and Wales.

The sessions will run from 11am to 4pm and will include free short trips on skippered narrowboats, as well as boat tours and holiday discounts. People of all ages are encouraged to take part and no advanced booking is required.

Tim Parker, chairman of Drifters Waterway Holidays, explains:

“Travelling at just 4mph through peaceful countryside, sleepy villages and vibrant waterside towns and cities, canal boat holidays are often described as ‘the fastest way to slow down’.

“Each year around 400,000 people enjoy holidaying on Britain’s canal network and last year, around 3,000 people got afloat at our one of our National Open Day events. We look forward to welcoming thousands more visitors this year for the chance to find out what makes canal boat holidays so special.”

Gareth Stephens, National Boating Business Manager at the Canal & River Trust, says:

“We believe that waterways have the power to make a real difference to people’s lives. Spending time by water makes us all healthier and happier and early research is showing evidence of this.

“Thousands of people already enjoy boating holidays on our beautiful 2,200-mile network of inland waterways, and these free canal boat taster sessions are a great way to see if this sort of holiday could be for you.”

For more information on the taster sessions and locations click here.