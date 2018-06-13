Royal Institute of Navigation and Royal Meteorological Society’s Weather and Sailing workshop takes place at the National Maritime Museum this October

The Weather and Sailing one day seminar will take place at the National Maritime Museum in London and will feature a panel of renowned experts

The joint Royal Institute of Navigation (RIN) and the RMetS, Royal Meteorological Society ‘s one-day seminar Weather and Sailing, is taking place at the National Maritime Museum in London’s Greenwich on 6 October 2018.

The seminar, run with the Royal Yachting Association is aimed at anyone who loves the sea and sailing, whether they are leisure yachtsmen, amateur meteorologists or professionals from the yachting or meteorological communities.

The seminar will explore the relationship between weather and sailing, technology, safety and performance.

Speakers at the one day event are selected for their specialist knowledge and experience in various aspects of the core topics of Navigation and Meteorology.

Speakers include:

Jim Galvin : Senior Operational Meteorologist, Met Office – The Shipping Forecast – icon of British weather and safety at sea

Tickets for this one-day seminar are £35 per head for RIN/RMetS members and £45 per head for non- members. Ticket prices include lunch and refreshments. Prior registration is obligatory via the event page on the RMetS website.