Southampton Boat Show 2019: Discount tickets for YBW readers

The UK’s biggest boat show returns to Mayflower Park in September and YBW readers can get a pair of any-day tickets for £27 with our discount code

The highlight of the British boat show season, the Southampton Boat Show 2019 powered by Borrow A Boat runs from 13-22 September.

More than 330 boats and 600 marine brands will be on show in the Mayflower Park’s purpose-built marina, with Princess expected to give a world debut three new models.

On top of that, there will be UK premieres for the latest boats from Elling, Beneteau, Botnia, Prestige, Marex and Sunseeker.

New names at this year’s show will include Harbour Hounds canine lifejackets and Marlow’s Blue Ocean Dockline ropes, which are made from 100% recycled waste plastic bottles – a first for the marine industry.

Tickets for the 2019 Southampton Boat Show are priced at £22 for adults and £13.50 for concessions, but YBW readers can get two adult tickets for just £27 with the discount code YBW27. Just enter the code at checkout to get your discount.