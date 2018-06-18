The toughest race in the ThunderCat Powerboat Racing calendar…the Solent Longhaul

Round five of the RYA P750 ThunderCat Racing British Championship is due to take place on Saturday 23rd June 2018 from Universal Marina, Hamble

Called the Solent Longhaul, this event is a departure from the usual type of ThunderCat Racing you will see across the UK. Instead of the normal just off the shore racing, the ThunderCat powerboats will face a gruelling 100km across the Solent….a true test of endurance and bravery.

14 teams racing in four-metre long inflatable catamarans with 50 horsepower motors will be launched and recovered at Warsash; the racing will start from Lepe buoy opposite Lepe beach and head down to Sconce buoy opposite Hurst Castle, then up to Gurnard buoy, Gurnard, Isle of Wight. The boats could reach speeds of up to 70mph. Expert powerboat commentator Shelley Jory-Leigh will cover the race live on Facebook.

Currently leading the main championship is Bulletproof closely followed by Multispark Racing. In the modified section Ocean Racing has a commanding lead.

ThunderCat Racing is one of the world’s most exhilarating water sports. The primary purpose of a ThunderCat is surf racing, and they race at high speeds in the surf of up to 5 metres, and wind speeds up to 45 knots. Crews consist of a driver and a co-driver. The driver drives from the rear of the ThunderCat, while the co-driver uses his weight to adjust the trim of the boat.

For more details about this event, visit the dedicated event page on the ThunderCat Racing website.

For media enquiries contact Fiona Pascoe – Director (ThunderCat Racing UK) on 07795 618701 or events@thunderuk.com.