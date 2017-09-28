A piece of rock history: Pink Floyd yacht – Evrika – on the market for £450k

She's travelled extensively, carried la crème de la crème of the music world and hosted some of the best parties in the world: Evrika - the Swan 65 which once belonged to Pink Floyd keyboardist, Rick Wright - is up for sale. See inside the yacht which was once the rocker's pride and joy
Pink Floyd founding member Rick Wright owned the striking Evrika for 25 years, cruising her extensively in the Mediterranean and the Caribbean.
Now this beautiful Sparkman & Stephens-designed second series Swan 65 is up for sale, although anyone thinking of owning this piece of nautical rock history will have to part with £450,000.
Built by Nautor Swan in 1982, Evrika has only ever had three owners.
Originally a regular on the regatta circuit, the yacht was bought by Wright in 1984.
By this time, Wright had left Pink Floyd and had formed Zee with David ‘Dee’ Harris of the New Wave band, Fashion.
Following the release of Zee’s experimental album, Identity, in 1984, which Wright later admitted was a mistake, the Pink Floyd musician explored the Greek islands living on board Evrika before eventually rejoining Pink Floyd.
By all accounts, Wright was an enthusiastic sailor, taking Evrika to the Caribbean where his hospitality became legendary.
The yacht’s current owner, Richard Little, who bought her five years ago, can regale tales of islanders reminiscing about the parties and the free flowing liquor on board.
Original charm
Evrika’s teak laid deck was refurbished in 2007 before undergoing a major refit in 2012, although she still retains many of her original features.
The yacht was complete re-wired and re-plumbed – she still has the original Baby Blake WCs (although they’ve been re-built and modernised) – and most of the equipment and engineering was either replaced or refurbished.
Evrika’s interior remains completely original – unchanged from the time Rick Wright cruised on her.
She has a standard Swan 65 layout, with a crew cabin forward, heads compartment with shower, and an upper and lower berth guest cabin starboard.
Article continues below…
Southampton Boat Show: Spirit Yachts unveils full designs of 34m wooden superyacht, Spirit 111’
Spirit Yachts has showcased the design of their biggest single-masted wooden yacht to date - the Spirit 111’. One of…
10 of the most expensive sailing yachts in the world
With stunning sleek lines, billowing white sails and bespoke interiors, these are some of the most beautiful and expensive sailing…
12 Celebrity sailors and boaters past and present
From hardcore racers like pop legend Simon Le Bon to George Clooney's love of motor yachts, here is our pick…
Ultimate sailing playlist: 20 songs to listen to onboard your boat
From ballads by Van Morrison and Neil Young to the 80s Duran Duran hit, Rio, and the haunting vocals of…
A second upper and lower berth guest cabin can be found to port, with an ensuite head.
The main saloon has a u-shaped seating area for eight, twin leafed table and two pilot berths. The galley has a fridge and plenty of working space.
Starboard is the nav station, and the engine space is beneath the main saloon floor.
The owner’s stateroom boasts a double and single berth arrangement, as well as an ensuite bathroom.
Technical Specifications of Evrika:
LOA: 65’/19.80m
Year: 1982
Beam: 16’3” / 4.95m
Draft: 9’6” / 2.89m
Displacement: 30,600kg / 67,461lb
Hull Material: GRP
Engine: 1 x Yanmar 4LHA-THE 140hp (2000)
Designer: Sparkman & Stephens
Accommodation: 8 berths in 4 cabins
Builder: Nautor Swan
Evrika is for sale through Berthon.