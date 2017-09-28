A piece of rock history: Pink Floyd yacht – Evrika – on the market for £450k

She's travelled extensively, carried la crème de la crème of the music world and hosted some of the best parties in the world: Evrika - the Swan 65 which once belonged to Pink Floyd keyboardist, Rick Wright - is up for sale. See inside the yacht which was once the rocker's pride and joy

Pink Floyd founding member Rick Wright owned the striking Evrika for 25 years, cruising her extensively in the Mediterranean and the Caribbean.

Now this beautiful Sparkman & Stephens-designed second series Swan 65 is up for sale, although anyone thinking of owning this piece of nautical rock history will have to part with £450,000.

Built by Nautor Swan in 1982, Evrika has only ever had three owners.

Originally a regular on the regatta circuit, the yacht was bought by Wright in 1984.

By this time, Wright had left Pink Floyd and had formed Zee with David ‘Dee’ Harris of the New Wave band, Fashion.

Following the release of Zee’s experimental album, Identity, in 1984, which Wright later admitted was a mistake, the Pink Floyd musician explored the Greek islands living on board Evrika before eventually rejoining Pink Floyd.

By all accounts, Wright was an enthusiastic sailor, taking Evrika to the Caribbean where his hospitality became legendary.

The yacht’s current owner, Richard Little, who bought her five years ago, can regale tales of islanders reminiscing about the parties and the free flowing liquor on board.

Original charm

Evrika’s teak laid deck was refurbished in 2007 before undergoing a major refit in 2012, although she still retains many of her original features.

The yacht was complete re-wired and re-plumbed – she still has the original Baby Blake WCs (although they’ve been re-built and modernised) – and most of the equipment and engineering was either replaced or refurbished.

Evrika’s interior remains completely original – unchanged from the time Rick Wright cruised on her.

She has a standard Swan 65 layout, with a crew cabin forward, heads compartment with shower, and an upper and lower berth guest cabin starboard.

A second upper and lower berth guest cabin can be found to port, with an ensuite head.

The main saloon has a u-shaped seating area for eight, twin leafed table and two pilot berths. The galley has a fridge and plenty of working space.

Starboard is the nav station, and the engine space is beneath the main saloon floor.

The owner’s stateroom boasts a double and single berth arrangement, as well as an ensuite bathroom.

Technical Specifications of Evrika:

LOA: 65’/19.80m

Year: 1982

Beam: 16’3” / 4.95m

Draft: 9’6” / 2.89m

Displacement: 30,600kg / 67,461lb

Hull Material: GRP

Engine: 1 x Yanmar 4LHA-THE 140hp (2000)

Designer: Sparkman & Stephens

Accommodation: 8 berths in 4 cabins

Builder: Nautor Swan

Evrika is for sale through Berthon.