Video: Four rescued after boat smashes into a pier, breaking in half

Four people are recovering after their boat capsized and broke in half after smashing into Redondo Pier, California in strong winds. Watch the accident below

A skipper and three crew have been saved after their 24-foot boat capsized in rough seas and smashed into a pier in California, breaking the vessel in half.

The dramatic accident at Redondo Pier was captured on video by multiple witnesses, many of whom also dialled 911 to report the incident to the emergency services.

The crew can be seen struggling in the conditions, which pushes the vessel closer to the pier, before the boat capsizes and smashes into the pier supports.

All four crew, who were wearing life jackets, were thrown into the water.

They were rescued by lifeguards with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Lifeguard Division, who found them swimming around the wreckage of their boat.

Staff from Redondo Beach Harbor Patrol were also dispatched to the area under the pier shortly after 1900 on 30 March 2017.

All the crew were treated for injuries ranging from a dislocated shoulder and back pain to cuts. Two were taken to hospital.

Speaking to the Associated Press, Jason Wells, who shot one of the videos, said the incident “shook the pier”.

“It hit the pilings with a lot of force, and I was almost on top of it. It was loud, and I was worried about the people at that point … I’m really surprised there weren’t more injuries,” he added.

Posting on their Facebook page, the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Lifeguard Division wrote: “All victims overboard were wearing their life jackets and were successfully rescued. Let this be a lesson that life jackets save lives.”