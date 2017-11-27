Watch: Greek coast guard and police join forces to seize 1.6 tons of cannabis in boat chase from Ionian Sea to the Aegean

Greek coast guard and police combined forces to arrest six drug traffickers seizing 1.6 tons of cannabis in a chase starting in the Ionian Sea and ending in the Aegean. The Hellenic Coastguard has released a video of the boat chase

The Greek coast guard and the police joined forces late on Sunday (26 November) after intercepting a boat carrying 1.6 tons of cannabis coming from Albania.

Broadcaster ERT has confirmed that six suspects were arrested. Four Albanian and two Italian nationals, all members of a drug ring that had been under surveillance for many weeks, were stopped and detained.

The operation started in the north of Corfu, with law enforcement agencies chasing a high powered speedboat heading in from Albania.

Continues below…

The high speed chase, which had the combined deployment of helicopters, divers as well as more boats from Island port authorities, ended on Kea island in the Aegean Sea’s Cyclades archipelago, where the six drug runners were eventually detained.