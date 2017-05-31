Pictures: the ultimate luxury submarine – Neyk

Offering speed, comfort and maximum customisation, could the Neyk Submarine be the most luxurious way to explore under the ocean? View the pictures and judge for yourself

Construction is underway on the first luxury submarine which promises to offer underwater exploration in ultimate comfort.

The Neyk Submarine is the result of eight years of research and development. It offers an unprecedented degree of luxury and customisation, speeds of up to 15 knots and can carry as many as 20 passengers.

It has been created by Ocean Submarine in the Netherlands, which has teamed up with the likes of Rolls Royce, MTU and Bosch.

The luxury submarine has a fully pressurised hull, and an ultramodern teardrop body.

The compact and lightweight structure offers various options in terms of finding the right location to dock it on a superyacht, while also enabling the craft to reach speeds around three times higher than conventional private subs.

Customisation options include fitting landing gear so that the sub can come to rest on a beach, adding a dedicated diver lockout chamber, and transforming the nose area into a 270-degree underwater observation room.

The first Neyk Submarine will have an overall length of 19 metres (63ft), a maximum displacement of 100 tonnes and be able to take up to 12 passengers to depths of 150 metres (500ft).

It will have large panoramic viewports on top and three acrylic viewports on either side, as well as comfortable seats, a bar, a library and a complete galley.

The luxury submarine will have virtually silent electric engines, which are placed in pods either side of the craft.

Specially designed to give the propellers up to 5% additional efficiency, the positioning also provides extra cooling at low speed.

The revolutionary design also provides for low drag and a very low underwater noise signature.

The submarine will be able to turn on its axis within a few seconds when the engines are running in opposite directions, and because they are positioned forward of the diving rudders the Neyk Submarine can dive very rapidly, a configuration which is ten times more effective than the conventional cruciform design.

Continued below…

Commenting on the project, the founder of Ocean Submarine, Martin van Eijk, said: “The project began in 2009 based on a hull that would be suitable for the Navy and coastguard services as well as the luxury market.”

“Having built up considerable expertise in aircraft, spaceships and underwater vessels, my goal was to combine this with the wealth of know-how available in the world today. The result is a new generation of submarines featuring a single multipurpose hull, offering a unique level of luxury and experience in a submarine,” he added.

The Neyk Submarine was developed in line with the expertise and stringent requirements of the Royal Netherlands Navy – some of its applications feature on board.

The hull diameter is exactly the same as private jets and the contents can be installed in a similar way in its interior, including systems such as air conditioning and all the facilities normally associated with private aircraft.

The exceptionally spacious interior can be customised with furniture, ceiling panels and different types of paint which match every conceivable fire regulation.

As the Ocean Submarine is based on a modular construction approach, owners can have anything from a classic to an ultra-modern interior style, including opting for the same look and feel as the motheryacht and/or its tenders.

Three different models are available in 20, 22 and 24 metres respectively, with six and nine-metre tender versions also available.

The teardrop shaped design adds to the aesthetic attractions for superyacht owners.

It also helps facilitate the high speed and range, which will allow owners to travel anonymously underwater from their berth in Monaco or St Tropez to the helipad at Nice airport.

The first Neyk Submarine is due to be completed in January 2018.