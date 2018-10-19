Lisa Brown’s disappearance: Investigation reopens

Appeal judges have ordered the court in San Roque to reopen the investigation into the disappearance of Lisa Brown who has been missing since November 2015

The investigation into the disappearance of Lisa Brown has been reopened, after Lisa’s family appealed against the court’s decision to drop the case.

State prosecutors decided to drop the investigation last April, but now three appeal judges from a higher court in Cadiz have ordered the San Roque court to reopen the case.

Judge Javier Garcia Ramila must now rule on whether Simon Corner, Lisa’s former partner and the prime suspect in the investigation, should be charged and prosecuted for the disappearance of the Scottish mother of one.

The judge’s decision will be based on the analysis of a mobile phone belonging to Corner. The police recovered the phone in Copenhagen in 2016 when they arrested the suspect in the Danish capital.

Lisa Brown, from Alexandria, Dumbartonshire, was last seen on 4 November, 2015 at her home in San Roque, Southern Spain. Authorities were contacted after Brown, 32 at the time, failed to pick up her 8 year old son Marco from school.

14 May 2018

Following last month’s decision by a Spanish judge to drop the investigation into the disappearance of Lisa Brown, Tony Tomillero, the father of Lisa’s 11 year old son Marco, has instructed his lawyer to appeal the decision to shelve the case, the Sunday Post reports.

Tomillero’s lawyer is asking judge Javier Garcia Ramila that Simon Corner be the number one suspect in the case again. The lawyer is also asking the judge, if the appeal is accepted, to arrest Corner and five more people allegedly involved in the case and make them face prosecution.

Judge Garcia Ramila ruled in April that the case be shelved due to “lack of concrete proof”.

The freeze is however provisional. Should further evidence come to light, the case will be reopened.

Simon Corner, the prime suspect in Lisa Brown’s case, broke his bail conditions at the end of 2017. Corner was arrested as he got off a flight at Heathrow airport last week and was being held on an international arrest warrant. He was detained in London, awaiting to be extradited to Spain, but since the case was dropped, the yacht dealer was up to be released from prison.

24 April 2018

In a dramatic turn of events, a Spanish judge has shelved the investigation into the disappearance of expat Lisa Brown just days after the prime suspect, Simon Corner, was arrested at Heathrow airport.

The judge announced his decision in a 10-page ruling, stating that the case has been frozen due to the “lack of concrete proof” pointing towards Corner’s involvement in Lisa’s disappearance in November 2015.

According to reports, the judge has sensationally ordered the case to be archived at the request of state prosectors. Lisa’s relatives are said to be stunned at this shock move.

Corner was arrested as he got off a flight at Heathrow airport last week and was being held on an international arrest warrant. Corner fled Spain, breaking the conditions of his bail, at the end of 2017. It was expected that the 35-year-old man would be extradited to Spain to face trial over Lisa’s disappearance.

Following the judge’s ruling, Corner will now be released from London cell where he has been held since his arrest last Monday.

The freeze is provisional, meaning that if new evidence comes to light the case can be reopened.

Only last month, the family of Lisa launched an appeal for fresh information and are offering a £100,000 reward for information that helps solve her case.

Corner has never been formally charged with any crime under Spanish law.

26 March 2018

The family of Lisa Brown, a Scottish woman who went missing in 2015 while living in Cadiz, have launched a fresh appeal and are offering a £100,000 reward for information that helps solve her disappearance.

The mother of one is originally from Alexandria, West Dunbartonshire, and was reported missing in November 2015.

The appeal is supported by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and Spanish authorities and is backed up by a reward of up to £100,000 from the family, which is supported by UK charity Crimestoppers.

Roger Critchell, Crimestoppers director of operations, said: “The family are desperate to find out what happened to Lisa. We understand that people are not always willing to go to the police so we would urge them to contact Crimestoppers with 100% anonymity through our phone line and our online form.”

Those with information can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and 900 555 111 in Spain or online.

The reward will be paid out to persons providing substantial information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible or results in identifying the whereabouts of the body. The reward is valid for six months dating from 23 March.

6 March 2018

The Spanish Guardia Civil has issued a warrant for Simon Corner, the ex-boyfriend of Lisa Brown.

Speaking exclusively to YBW, Lisa Brown’s sister, Helen Jordan said of the news of Simon Corner breaking his bail conditions: “We were not surprised to hear this news, what surprised us was him taking so long to do it.”

Jordan praised the Spanish Guardia Civil for their efforts in the investigations of her sister’s disappearance. “We are very much kept updated with the investigation and we are forever grateful to the Guardia who have been working so hard on Lisa’s behalf”, she said.

Helen made contact with Lisa just a day or so before she disappeared.

“I last saw Lisa online probably the night before she disappeared and everything seemed normal although we didn’t know then what was going on behind closed doors.” said Helen.

Simon Corner broke his bail conditions when he failed to sign in at his local police station in Spain in February. The Guardia Civil has issued a warrant for his arrest.

2 March 2018

The Spanish Guardia Civil has launched manhunt after Simon Corner broke his bail by failing to sign in at a police station last month.

Yacht dealer Simon Corner is a suspect in the disappearance of former girlfriend Lisa Brown, who went missing in mysterious circumstances on 4 November 2015.

Brown, originally from Scotland, was last seen at her home in southern Spain, near Gibraltar. She was first suspected missing when she failed to pick up her then eight-year-old son from school in the town of San Roque, where she was living and working.

Corner was originally interviewed by Guardia Civil detectives at the time of Lisa’s disappearance before fleeing the country. Detectives believed that a ‘violent episode’ had occurred at Brown’s home before she went missing.

Simon Corner was later arrested via a European Arrest Warrant in Denmark and extradited back to Spain in 2016.

He was later released on bail.

19 July 2017

The family of missing Lisa Brown has launched a new appeal and an offer of a cash reward for information as to the whereabouts of the 32-year-old.

Lisa was last seen on 4 November 2015 at her home in San Roque in Spain. The police were notified about her disappearance when she didn’t pick up her eight-year-old son from school.

Her family believe she has been murdered and her body either buried on land or dumped at sea.

Lisa was due to start a new job on Gibraltar at the time of her disappearance.

Speaking to the Gibraltar Olive Press, Lisa’s sister, Helen Jordan said: “We know for a fact some of those who know what happened live in Gibraltar”.

“The information is out there and we need someone to do the right thing and end our nightmare. We won’t give up,” she added.

The family has raised £15,000 towards an award for information. Meetings with ministers from the Scottish Government are also planned.

Lisa’s ex-boyfriend, yacht dealer Simon Corner, was released on bail in April after being held by the Guardia Civil in connection with her disappearance.

He was originally interviewed by the police at the time Lisa vanished before fleeing the country.

He was subsequently arrested via a European Arrest Warrant in Denmark in April 2016 and extradited back to Spain.

A reported friend of Corner’s, 51-year-old Stephen Jackson, is also facing extradition to Spain over Lisa’s disappearance.

The 51-year-old is currently serving a four year, nine month jail term in the UK for people smuggling, after 17 Albanians were found on his catamaran in Chichester Marina.

Meanwhile a third British man, Ron Beasley, has been arrested in connection with the case, and has since fled to Portugal on his grandson’s boat.

Beasley, from Swansea, Wales, was held for “withholding information” before he left Spain. He maintains his innocence.

23 June 2017

A third British man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of Lisa Brown.

The newspaper, The Olive Press, has spoken to Ron Beasley, 71, from Swansea, Wales, who was initially arrested for “withholding information”.

He has since fled Spain for Portugal on his grandson’s boat and is currently living in a Portuguese port.

This breaks his bail conditions, which Beasley admitted to the newspaper.

He said he was forced to leave Spain because of the “Costa de Sol drug mafia”, who believed he was “a grass”

Beasley, who was friends with Lisa’s ex-boyfriend, Simon Corner, said he last saw Lisa on 1 November 2015 when he asked her if she had received some antiques he had delivered to her home.

“I was held for three days and grilled constantly,” he told the Olive Press. “If they had anything they would have charged me by now, it’s ridiculous, I told them everything I know,”

“If I knew where Lisa was, I would have told the police.”

He is now trying to get his confiscated passport, which is in the hands of the Spanish police, returned.

Mother-of-one Lisa Brown has not been seen since 4 November 2015.

The 32-year-old was last seen at her home in the town of San Roque. The authorities were alerted to her disappearance when she failed to pick up her eight-year-old son from school.

Spanish Police suspect that Lisa was killed in her home before her body was dumped at sea.

Yacht dealer Corner was freed on bail in April, a year after he was held by the Guardia Civil in connection with Lisa’s disappearance.

He was originally interviewed by detectives at the time Lisa vanished before fleeing the country.

He was later arrested via a European Arrest Warrant in Denmark and extradited back to Spain.

A reported friend of Corner’s, 51-year-old Stephen Jackson will also face extradition to Spain over Lisa’s disappearance.

The 51-year-old is currently serving a four year, nine month jail term in the UK for people smuggling, after 17 Albanians were found on his catamaran in Chichester Marina.

24 April 2017

There are reports that the ex-boyfriend of missing mother-of-one, Lisa Brown, has been released on bail.

The Gibraltar Olive Press is reporting that Simon Corner has paid a £8,365 bail fee, and will remain free until trial.

Yacht dealer Corner has been in custody since April 2016.

He left Spain after initially being questioned by Guardia Civil detectives at the time of the 32-year-old’s disappearance on 4 November 2015.

He was later arrested via a European Arrest Warrant in Denmark and extradited back to Spain.

Police suspect that Brown was killed at her home in Guadiaro before her body was dumped at sea.

3 February 2017

Spanish Police have carried out a fresh search for missing Scot Lisa Brown, who has not been seen since 4 November 2015.

Guardia Civil officers searched grounds yesterday near to the 32-year-old’s home at San Roque, Southern Spain.

A number of undisclosed items have been reportedly taken away for forensic examination.

This latest move comes after Spanish detectives announced last September that they were planning new sea and land searches for the mother-of-one, who is feared dead.

Meanwhile, Lisa’s ex-boyfriend, yacht dealer Simon Corner, remains in custody.

He was originally interviewed by Guardia Civil detectives at the time of Lisa’s disappearance before fleeing the country.

He was later arrest via a European Arrest Warrant in Denmark and extradited back to Spain.

A reported friend of Corner’s, 51-year-old Stephen Jackson will also face extradition to Spain over Lisa’s disappearance.

The 51-year-old is currently serving a four year, nine month jail term in the UK for people smuggling, after 17 Albanians were found on his catamaran in Chichester Marina.

7 November 2016

Lisa Brown’s family have visited Spain to mark the first anniversary of the 32-year-old’s disappearance.

Lisa, who is originally from Alexandria, Dumbartonshire, was last seen at her home on 4 November, 2015 in the town of San Roque.

The authorities were alerted after the mother-of-one failed to pick up her eight-year-old son from school.

Lisa’s ex-boyfriend, yacht dealer Simon Corner, has been arrested in connection with her disappearance.

Her mother, Catherine, her sister, Helen Jordan and her brother, Craig Douglas made the journey to Spain last week.

Speaking to the expat newspaper, the Olive Press, Douglas said the loss of Lisa is hard for the family.

“I struggle with my emotions — sometimes I cry when I’m alone but it’s not because I’m embarrassed anyone will see me,” he said.

“There is no shame in loving and missing someone. But I truly believe one day we will all be together again. Until then I hope I can stay strong because I know there are others that need me,” continued Douglas, who praised the Spanish police in their efforts.

“The level of work put in by police has been absolutely phenomenal,” he said. “They have spent more on this case than they would have for a Spanish national — we put our trust in them.”

Spanish police are reported to be planning further sea and land searches as they continue to look for Lisa.

Corner was detained in Denmark in April after leaving Spain shortly after Lisa went missing.

An arrest warrant for another British national has also been issued by the Spanish police.

Stephen Jackson, 50, is currently in a UK prison after pleading guilty to smuggling 17 Albanians into Sussex on a catamaran.

29 September 2016

Spanish police are reportedly hiring specialists to help them with new sea and land searches, as they continue to look for missing Lisa Brown.

The 32-year-old is feared dead. She was last seen on 4 November, 2015 at her home in San Roque, Southern Spain.

Brown’s ex-boyfriend, yacht dealer Simon Corner, remains in custody after he was arrested in Denmark in April.

He was then extradited back to Spain, where he is being held in connection with Lisa’s disappearance.

Previous searches for Lisa, who comes from Alexandria, Dunbartonshire in Scotland, have found no trace of the mother-of-one.

The latest development comes following DNA analysis on blood stains found at Lisa’s home and in her car.

Data recovered from three mobile phones, which Corner was seen throwing into a harbour in Copenhagen before his arrest, are also reported to be significant.

At the time of Lisa’s disappearance, Corner was interviewed by Civil Guard detectives. He then fled the country.

Spanish detectives are also planning to question 51-year-old Stephen Jackson, of West Withering, West Sussex.

He is reported to be a friend of Corner’s.

Jackson is currently serving a four year, nine month jail term for people smuggling.

He was caught in May after police, armed with a European arrest warrant in connection with Lisa’s disappearance, boarded his catamaran in Chichester Marina.

Inside, they found 17 Albanians.

1 August 2016

Stephen Jackson, who has been questioned over the disappearance of Lisa Brown, has been jailed for people smuggling.

The 51-year-old yachtsman has now started a four year, nine month jail term for trying to smuggle 17 Albanians into the UK.

He had earlier pleaded guilty to the charge.

Jackson, who is from West Wittering, West Sussex, was caught in May after Sussex Police boarded his catamaran in Chichester Marina.

A European arrest warrant had been issued for Jackson in connection with the investigation into the disappearance of 32-year-old Scot Lisa Brown.

The authorities were caught by surprise when they also discovered 17 immigrants on board the catamaran.

In interviews, he admitted to smuggling the men into the UK in exchange for the catamaran.

Jackson is believed to be close friends with Lisa’s ex-boyfriend Simon Corner, who has also been arrested in connection with the mother-of-one’s disappearance.

The 51-year-old will not be extradited to Spain until he has served out his prison sentence.

Lisa Brown was last seen on 4 November at her home in San Roque, Southern Spain.

Speaking following Jackson’s sentence, David Fairclough, who leads the Home Office’s Immigration Enforcement team, said that the 51-year-old yachtsman was “at the centre” of an organised people smuggling gang.

“I hope this case serves as a warning to anyone tempted to get involved with this kind of crime,” he said.

“Working closely with Border Force colleagues we will identify the criminals behind illegal entry attempts and they will be jailed,” stressed Fairclough.

He added that Jackson was “seeking to profit from the desperation of others to reach the UK”.

29 June 2016

Stephen Jackson, 50, is being investigated for links to another key suspect in the disappearance of Lisa Brown – her ex-boyfriend Simon Corner.

This comes after the yachtsman pleaded guilty in Lewes Crown Court to smuggling 17 Albanians into Sussex on a catamaran.

The court heard last week that Spanish police had issued a warrant for Jackson’s arrest.

It follows a search of a yacht in Lanzarote by members of the Spanish Guardia Civil last month.

The vessel is understood to be Daydream, a yacht alleged to be owned by Jackson. It has since been impounded by the Spanish authorities.

Lisa Brown was last seen on 4 November at her home in the town of San Roque. The authorities were alerted to the 32-year-old’s disappearance when she failed to pick up her eight-year-old son from school.

Yacht dealer Corner, who is from Liverpool, spoke to Spain’s Civil Guard police force at the time of Lisa’s disappearance, but then left the country.

He has since been arrested in Denmark and extradited back to Spain.

25 May 2016

Lisa Brown was last seen on 4 November at her home in San Roque, Southern Spain.

Now, her ex-boyfriend, 33-year-old Liverpudlian yacht dealer, Simon Corner has appeared in court in connection with her disappearance. The reason for the court hearing, which took place in private on 24 May, has not been disclosed.

Corner was arrested in Denmark in April before being extradited back to Spain. A European Arrest Warrant had been issued for Corner.

Members of the Spanish Guardia Civil have also been searching a yacht in Lanzarote. The vessel is moored at Marina Lanzarote in the island capital Arrecife. Forensic teams in white suits are reported to have been on board the yacht on 24 May.

Lisa Brown, who is originally from Alexandria, Dumbartonshire, was last seen at her home in the town of San Roque. The authorities were alerted to her disappearance when she failed to pick up her eight-year-old son from school.

Police have searched the area around her home but have found no trace of the 32-year-old mother.

Yacht dealer Corner spoke to Spain’s Civil Guard police force at the time of Lisa’s disappearance, but then left the country.

14 April 2016

The Spanish Guardia Civil is understood to have issued a European Arrest Warrant to trace Simon Corner, who has links to Ibiza, Thailand and Portugal. His girlfriend, Lisa Brown disappeared in southern Spain on 4 November.

She was last seen at her home in the town of San Roque. The authorities were alerted to her disappearance when she failed to pick up her eight-year-old son from school.

Police have searched the area around her home but have found no trace of the 32-year-old mother.

Yacht dealer Corner, who is from Liverpool, spoke to Spain’s Civil Guard police force at the time of Lisa’s disappearance, but then left the country. He has not been seen since.

Brown’s sister, Helen Jordan has set up a Find Lisa Facebook page and a Find Lisa Fund to help pay for the cost of tracing Brown. More than £6,800 has already been raised.

Posting on the Facebook page, Jordan urged Corner to answer their questions about her sister’s disappearance. Numerous photos of Corner have also been uploaded, including the one below.

Corner has not been formally charged with any crime.

26 November 2015

Spanish police are searching for a yacht dealer from Liverpool as a suspect in the disappearance 32-year old mother Lisa Brown.

Brown was last seen at her home in southern Spain, near Gibraltar, on 4 November.

Brown was first suspected missing when she failed to pick up her eight-year-old son from school in the town of San Roque, where she was living and working.

Spain’s Civil Guard police force, which is investigating the case, believes Brown may have been abducted by her boyfriend, Simon Corner, and taken to sea. Corner has also reportedly disappeared, and has not been seen at the marinas he regularly visited in his yacht.

Brown’s home has been sealed off and searched for clues and DNA samples. Dogs and divers have searched the area and the Guadiaro River near Brown’s home and found no trace, and the Civil Guard has enlisted the help of the Royal Gibraltar Police in their search for the missing couple.

Brown’s parents have travelled to Spain, and Brown’s former partner, Tony Tomillero, is looking after their child.

Brown is understood to have lived in Dumbarton, Scotland, before moving to Spain.

The Foreign Office has confirmed that it is liaising with local authorities and providing assistance to the family of a missing British national.