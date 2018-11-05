Fairline Yachts to recruit over 100 boat builders at their Oundle and Hythe sites

Fairline Yachts are looking for carpenters, engineers, painters, assemblers, electrical fitters and more to work at their Oundle and Hythe sites

British boatbuilder, Fairline Yachts has announced the recruitment of over 100 boat builders at both its Oundle and Hythe, manufacturing sites following impressive sales success at the recent Cannes and Southampton Boat Shows.

Fairline is looking to fill a number of different roles, including carpenters, electrical fitters, engineers, GRP moulders, painters and assemblers.

New members of the Fairline team will be involved in working on the new models to the range, which includes the Squadron 64, being built at the recently opened Fairline Marine Park manufacturing facility in Hythe and the much awaited F-LINE 33, under construction at Fairline’s already established base in Oundle. Both new models are set to be unveiled early next year.

Emma Barton, Head of HR at Fairline Yachts, says, “This is an exciting time for Fairline Yachts. We are now recruiting for our new factory in Hythe, which will build all our larger yachts, as well as increasing production support at our existing base in Oundle, where our models up to 60 feet in length will continue to be made. This success is thanks to a world beating product portfolio, a highly skilled and dedicated workforce and our outstanding global dealer network. I am pleased we have reached the point where we need to grow our teams further so we can continue to satisfy the global demand we have.”

Fairline is looking to fill the positions immediately and the appointments will take the total employee head count at Fairline Yachts to 570.