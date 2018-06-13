Superyacht designer Ron Holland reads from his memoir today in central London

M5 and Ethereal superyacht designer Ron Holland has recounted his impressive life story in the autobiography All the Oceans – Designing by the Seat of My Pants and will be reading from it today (Wednesday 13 June) in central London

For over 40 years Ron Holland has designed the world’s most impressive sailing yachts, and now he is bringing his whole, candid and raucously funny story to the world in the shape of his memoir All the Oceans – Designing by the Seat of My Pants.

Starting at the age of 19 in the highly competitive world of ocean racing, his tremendous design success led to the world of superyachts.

There he designed some of the most ambitious and famous yachts in the world, including M5, at 75-metres the largest and most technical sloop in the world, Ethereal, the 58-metre Royal Huisman which was delivered in 2009 as the first battery-powered hybrid propulsion superyacht, and a host of regatta-winning Perini Navi yachts.

Along the way his clients have proved to be an impressive line-up of rockstars, heads of state and business tycoons, and this memoir lifts the lid on those unforgettable and sometimes incredible experiences.

After Ron’s successful UK launch of his book at the Royal Overseas Racing Club in St James’, he has added a public event to his calendar at Clyde & Co in the City of London, today, Wednesday 13th June. Ron will be talking about all aspects of the book, doing a reading and answering any questions. Come along to buy a copy of the book and have Ron personally sign it.

The hardback book retails at £30 includes a foreword by Rupert Murdoch and can be purchased here.

Ron is reading from his book today, Wednesday 13 June 15.00-17.00.

The reading will be followed by a drink reception 17.00-20.00 at:

Clyde & Co

The St Botolph Building

138 Houndsditch

London EC3A 7AR