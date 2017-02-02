M/V The World claims record for most southerly navigation

Subject to ratification, the private residential ship, M/V The World has broken the record for the most southerly navigation

M/V The World is claiming the world record for the most southernly navigation, reaching 78°43•997´S and 163°41•421´W at the Bay of Whales in Antarctica’s Ross Sea.

According to the Guinness World Records, the current record of 78°43•926´S and 163°40•957´W, was achieved by Selma Expeditions, a Polish steel ketch yacht commanded Captain Peter Kuźniar with a crew of 10, on 12 February 2015.

The 43,188-ton M/V The World set the new record at 10:41hrs ship’s time (New Zealand time) on 28 January 2017 during a 22-day expedition of the Ross Sea.

Lisa Blair begins world-record attempt to circumnavigate Antarctica

The private residential ship is currently carrying 145 passengers and 272 crew.

Commenting on achieving a new record, M/V The World’s Captain Dag H. Saevik said: “When we designed this remarkable expedition to the Ross Sea with our residents, that has taken two years of preparation, we hoped that with the right conditions we might be able to reach the ice shelf and set a new record for the most southerly navigation.”

“This voyage of more than 5,000 nautical miles has taken us to the most isolated area of the world,” he continued.

“Explorers like Amundsen, Shackleton and Scott have always been driven to explore the furthest boundaries. However, not many people get to travel to the end of the earth from their own home,” remarked Captain Saevik.

Few vessels have made the journey to this remote part of Antarctica.

In February 2016, Heritage Expeditions’ Polar Class Expedition Vessel the Akademik Shokalskiy reported reaching 78°43.971’S.

Launched in 2002, M/V The World is the largest privately owned, residential yacht on earth with 165 luxury residences.

Residents from 19 countries, including 142 families, own the homes on board the 644-foot ship that circumnavigates the globe every two to three years.

The average occupancy at any one time is 150-200 residents and guests.