£50 million of cocaine found on two Norfolk beaches

Around 360 kilos of cocaine has been discovered on two beaches in Norfolk.

The drugs were found in holdalls which washed ashore at Hopton Beach near Great Yarmouth and at a beach near Caister.

A member of the public alerted Norfolk Police about the find at Hopton Beach yesterday afternoon (9 February 2017).

The matter has been reported to the National Crime Agency (NCA) which is now investigating.

In a statement, the NCA said: “This morning (10 February 2017) a further small number of packages were discovered separately at a location near Caister. These also form part of the NCA investigation.”

“The total amount of suspected cocaine seized is estimated to be around 360 kilos, which if cut and sold on the streets could have had a potential value of upwards of £50 million,” added the statement.

Matthew Rivers, from the NCA’s border investigation team, said: “We are now working with Border Force, the Coastguard Agency and Norfolk Police to try and establish how the bags ended up where they did, however it is extremely unlikely that this was their intended destination.”

“This is obviously a substantial seizure of class A drugs, and its loss will represent a major blow to the organised criminals involved,” he stressed.

Anyone with information can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

The NCA is being assisted by Norfolk Police.

Superintendent Dave Buckley, from Norfolk Constabulary, said: “We are assisting the National Crime Agency with their searches and whilst we believe we have recovered all the packages, should any member of the public find one they are urged to contact Norfolk Constabulary immediately on 101.”

“We will have extra officers in the area to monitor the situation,” he added.