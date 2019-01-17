Ford to supply the RNLI with fleet of 210 vehicles this year

Car manufacturer Ford will deliver 210 vehicles to the RNLI in 2019, and 240 more in total in 2020 and 2021

Car company Ford is supplying the RNLI with a replacement fleet of new vehicles.

Ford will provide the RNLI with 210 new vehicles this year, followed by a further 120 in 2020 and the same number again in 2021 – including 100 Ford Rangers total as beach patrol vehicles for its lifeguard service.

This year’s Ford fleet will include 10 Fiesta, 10 EcoSport, 80 Focus, 10 Kuga, 80 Transit, Transit Connect and Transit Customs plus the Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), and 20 four-wheel-drive Rangers to be deployed on beach patrols.

The car manufacturer will be collaborating with the RNLI on water safety messages to raise public awareness of risks around the water to help people enjoy coastal and inland waterways more safely.

Andy Barratt, Ford of Britain chairman and managing director, said: “Ford as UK vehicle market leader partnering one of this country’s national treasures is a real coup for us. The RNLI does an outstanding job keeping us safe around the coast, which we’re excited to be supporting.”

In 2018 the RNLI tested vehicles from eight manufacturers in all conditions the charity had transport suitable for both the beach and inland.

“The Ford Ranger pick-up is a vehicle we are immensely proud of and we are thrilled that the RNLI also believes it is best suited to its tough demands,” said Andy Barratt.

Nick Saunders, RNLI senior procurement manager, said: “We’re delighted that Ford is able to supply vehicles so well-suited to carrying out our life-saving work. The RNLI is excited to be working with such an iconic brand in a relationship that goes beyond supplier status.”

A Ford Transit Custom Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) will be used in Poole and the Dorset area to test the suitability of the electric/petrol hybrid for the RNLI’s needs, helping to reduce the RNLI’s carbon footprint and contribute to cleaner air quality. The RNLI becomes Ford’s 10th fleet partner testing Transit Custom PHEV prototypes in real-world, everyday applications ahead of the vehicle going on sale later this year.