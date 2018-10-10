The Cruising Association to host a North-West roadshow this November

The Cruising Association will host a roadshow for members and non-members on Saturday 10th November at the National Waterways Museum in Cheshire

The Cruising Association’s one-day North-West Roadshow will take place at the National Waterways Museum in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire.

The event is open to members and non-members and will have guest speakers such as sailing journalist, author and broadcaster, Tom Cunliffe.

Speakers include Vyv Cox who will give a talk on ‘Things which can ruin your day at sea’; Julian Dussek will take participants ‘Cruising the French Inland Waterways’; whilst ‘Cruising the Biscay Coast of France’ is the title of Judith Grimwade’s presentation. Q&A sessions will follow after the talks.

Derek Lumb is presenting cruising information on behalf of the Cruising Association’s Cruising Information Development Group (CIDG), followed by an Open Forum discussion. Tom Cunliffe will deliver a talk entitled ‘Ice with Everything’ after an early buffet supper. Anyone interested in attending can book separate tickets for the Afternoon session, the Evening session or both, plus the buffet, depending on preference. The booking also provides free entry to the Museum (open 1000-1700) which also has its own cafe. Full details, tickets and information click here.



