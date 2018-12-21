Top 10 most popular news stories of 2018

Mark Zuckerberg's new yacht rumours, Tracy Edwards' Maiden restored and a new self-docking system is unveiled: see all of YBW's top news stories of 2018

January

When explorer superyacht Ulysses was sold for an undisclosed sum at the beginning of the year, rumours circulated that Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg was the new owner of the 107 metre luxury vessel. Read the full story here.

February

A US couple from Colorado who used their life savings and sold their belongings to buy a 28ft sailboat and planned to sail to the Caribbean and then around the world lost their boat 48 hours into their voyage. Read the full story here.

March

The Spanish Guardia Civil launched a manhunt after Lisa Brown’s boyfriend Simon Corner broke his bail by failing to sign in at a police station last month.

Yacht dealer Corner is a suspect in the disappearance of former girlfriend Lisa Brown, who went missing in mysterious circumstances on 4 November 2015. Read the full story here.

April

Douglas Innes has been given a suspended jail sentence.

The director of Stormforce Coaching Limited was given a 15-month jail term, suspended for two years, for failing to ensure the safety of Andrew Bridge, 22, James Male, 22, Steve Warren, 52, and Paul Goslin, 56 who all lost their lives when Cheeki Rafiki capsized in the Atlantic in May 2014.

The 43-year-old’s company, Stormforce Coaching Limited – which has gone into liquidation – was fined £50,000. Read the full story here.

May

The Apprentice star Lord Alan Sugar put his luxury superyacht – Lady A – on the market last summer, after the stunning craft underwent a year-long refit.

On sale through the superyacht brokers Edmiston, the British business magnate and Apprentice star is asking €14 million, around £12.34 million, for the 181-foot vessel. Read the full story here.

June

Aiming to tackle one of boating’s trickiest manoeuvres – docking – Volvo Penta has unveiled an advanced self-docking solution, launching in 2020. Read the full article and watch the video demonstration here.

July

Sponsored by Toyota Motor Europe, ship Energy Observer is setting off on a six year journey around the world in search of cleaner energy solutions for the planet. Read the full story here.

August

Norwegian industrialist Kjell Inge Røkke has commissioned the build of 182-metre long expedition vessel, REV. The craft will be used for monitoring and surveying marine areas, currents, the seabed, fish, animals and plant life in all of the world’s oceans.

Read the full story here.

September

In September the Tracy Edwards’ documentary ‘Maiden’ premiered at the Toronto film festival (click here for more details)

This year, Tracy Edwards and her 1990 all female Whitbread Round the World Race crew, marked the full restoration of their yacht Maiden in London.

The yacht will set off for a three year project to promote girls’ education around the world and raise money to fund projects to empower young women. Read the full story.

October

It was Halloween after all! Tom Pearcy, who owns York Maze, sailed a boat made out of a huge hollowed out pumpkin on Monday (29 October). The pumpkin weighed 619kg (97.5 stone) and was lowered into the river Ouse before Pearcy could paddle down between the Ouse Bridge and Skeldergate Bridge. Read the full story here.

November

Cox Powertrain unveiled the CXO300 – the world’s first 300hp diesel outboard engine. The engine was revealed for the first time at Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (31 October – 4 November) and it’s aimed at commercial, military and professional boat operation, and the recreational boating market too. Read the full story here.

December

Following the announcement that the Greek government is to implement the TEPAH cruising tax, the Cruising Association has submitted a 9-page document to the head of the Indirect Taxation Implementation department, asking for clarification on the registration and payment process of the tax. The tax was supposed to be implemented immediately, but has now been postponed until the beginning of April. Read the full story here.