Icom’s expert team will be on hand to demonstrate its latest range of marine radio products and answer any related questions on stand (E029) at the Southampton Boat Show between…
ICOM's marine radio guideThe name ICOM is synonymous the world over with the manufacture of award-winning marine radios for a wide range of vessels. With over 40 years of experience in developing high quality marine communication equipment ICOM has a vast pool of expertise to help you with all of your marine VHF needs.
Types of marine radios: Which is the right one for you?
A brief explanation of the types of marine radios available, including the pros and cons of various types of fixed and handheld VHF sets
View three new marine videos on Icom UK’s YouTube channel
Icom UK have recently added three new videos with a maritime theme to their YouTube channel. The videos focus on the IC-M330GE VHF/DSC Transceiver, CB2000 AIS Transponder Unit and a…
Icom UK, Official Radio Communications Supplier to Ramsgate Week 2018
Icom will be providing radio communications to the Royal Temple Yacht Club (RTYC) in Ramsgate for their annual regatta, 22 - 27 July
Icom sponsors ‘The One’ Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing Week Safety Team
Icom is sponsoring 'The One' Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing Week Safety Team. The event takes place August 4th - 12th 2018
Tips for crossing the English Channel
Is there any better feeling than crossing the English Channel in your own boat? Read our guide to crossing the Channel in your own boat below
How to prevent corrosion of your Icom Marine VHF Handheld Radio
Salt water corrosion is a major problem for any equipment being used at sea. No matter how waterproof the equipment is, without correct maintenance, corrosion will eventually cause loss of…
Icom IC-M330GE – Can’t believe the size, can’t believe the performance!
The clever engineering department at Icom have done it again and produced one of the smallest fixed VHF/DSC radios in the market
ICOM IC-M85E VHF Marine Radio with serious business features
Designed with a particular emphasis on commercial use the ICOM IC-M85E is a high-class business waterproof marine handheld that meets both marine and simple Private Business Radio (PBR) applications (an…
Exclusive Icom Marine VHF and AIS offers at the London Boat Show 2018
Icom UK will have several special offers for customers who buy from Icom dealers at the London Boat Show (10th - 14th January 2018)