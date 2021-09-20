Introducing the IC-M510 VHF/DSC Marine Radio with Smartphone Control

The IC-M510 is a stylish, new advanced VHF/DSC marine radio from Icom that gives smartphone control of your radio using the RS-M500 app (iOS/Android).

Up to three smartphones can act as remote controllers for the new IC-M510 via the radio’s WLAN. It is even possible to have an intercom function between your smartphone and the radio itself.

The introduction of the IC-M510 together with the recently launched IC-M94DE marks a new generation of marine radios. It also is an indication that Icom is a leader in marine electronics with its cutting edge technology and stylish ergonomic design.

The IC-M510’s all-new sleek design is suitable for either panel or trunnion mounting…the radio has a depth of just 71.2 mm; 2.8 inches making it an easy install for your boat. The stunning colour TFT LCD provides nearly a 180-degree viewing angle. The wide display has high-resolution characters and function icons. The night mode screen ensures good readability in low light conditions.

The IC-M510 has impressive audio and its internal speaker enhances the received audio. The waterproof speaker provides superior sound quality with a wide frequency range for powerful, clear audio.

The introduction of the standalone IC-M510 will be followed later in the year with an optional CT-M500 wireless interface box that provides NMEA 2000 connectivity and Hailer/PA feature. The CT-M500 and the radio can be connected through WLAN.

The IC-M510 will be available from Icom Marine Dealers from October with a suggested retail price of £575.00 (inc.VAT).

For further information about this new model, visit the IC-M510 VHF/DSC Marine Radio with Smartphone Control Product Page.